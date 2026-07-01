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Keeping furry friends safe for the Fourth of July

KLCC | By Hannah Bush
Published July 1, 2026 at 12:30 PM PDT
Freya, an adoptable dog, at the Oregon Coast Humane Society dressed up for 4th of July
Oregon Coast Humane Society
Freya, an adoptable dog at the Oregon Coast Humane Society, dressed up for the Fourth of July.

Shelters like Oregon Coast Humane Society usually see an increase in strays around Independence Day. To prevent this, the society suggests keeping your pets secured, inside and in a calm environment.

If your pet needs medication, an anxiety wrap or other coping tools to stay calm, try to get them prepared ahead of time.

The Society’s executive director, Elizabeth Thompson, said it's important to plan ahead.

“If they do become lost on their own or scared, preparation is everything, like it is for any kind of emergency” she said. "Our animals are our family, and it's important that we treat them as such.”

Oregon Coast Humane Society suggests making sure your pet has a tag and or microchip with your name and number.

The society suggests not bringing pets to firework shows or crowded events, especially when traveling somewhere new. “Even if they've been to fireworks every year you've had them and you bring them here for fireworks or for whatever, it's a different environment and it can be really scary for dogs,” Thompson said.

If your pet does go missing, call Oregon Coastal Humane Society or your local shelter immediately.
Tags
Human Interest 4th of JulyOregon Coast Humane Societypet safety
Hannah Bush
Hannah Bush is a Reporting Intern for KLCC. She joined the station in June 2026 through the Charles Snowden Program for Excellence in Journalism. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Global Studies. She hopes to learn all about her community and help spread knowledge.
See stories by Hannah Bush
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