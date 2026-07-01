Keeping furry friends safe for the Fourth of July

Shelters like Oregon Coast Humane Society usually see an increase in strays around Independence Day. To prevent this, the society suggests keeping your pets secured, inside and in a calm environment.

If your pet needs medication, an anxiety wrap or other coping tools to stay calm, try to get them prepared ahead of time.

The Society’s executive director, Elizabeth Thompson, said it's important to plan ahead.

“If they do become lost on their own or scared, preparation is everything, like it is for any kind of emergency” she said. "Our animals are our family, and it's important that we treat them as such.”

Oregon Coast Humane Society suggests making sure your pet has a tag and or microchip with your name and number.

The society suggests not bringing pets to firework shows or crowded events, especially when traveling somewhere new. “Even if they've been to fireworks every year you've had them and you bring them here for fireworks or for whatever, it's a different environment and it can be really scary for dogs,” Thompson said.