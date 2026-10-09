Wildlife Safari in Winston denied accreditation by Association of Zoos & Aquariums

After 40 years of accreditation by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, a renewal by Wildlife Safari in Winston, Oregon was denied late last month.

Wildlife Safari opened in 1972 and is the only drive-through animal park in Oregon, with over 550 animals, including ostrich, lions and giraffes.

The park also hosts a cheetah breeding research center and an international veterinary medicine program.

AZA’s President and CEO, Dan Ashe said an accreditation from the non-profit is widely considered the gold standard for zoos and aquariums across the world.

“If you're visiting an AZA accredited facility, you are seeing animals that are thriving, that they are in exceptional care, and that that facility is giving back to conserve animals in nature,” Ashe said.

But Wildlife Safari seemingly did not meet the criteria in its inspection this year.

The accreditation process includes an inspection of the facilities, a hearing where the zoo or aquarium representatives can make a case for an approval and a letter explaining reasons and recommendations for the accreditation decision.

While the AZA’s reasoning is not public, Wildlife Safari does appear to violate an accreditation standard by offering photo opps with leashed cheetahs.

Ashe said under AZA rules, animals must have the freedom to opt in or out of interacting with guests.

“The animal must have choice and control,” he said.

Wildlife Safari did not respond to KLCC’s request for comment, and it is unclear whether they will appeal the denial.

For visitors of zoos and aquariums, Ashe said checking for an AZA accreditation is a plus, but noticing the status of the animals is most important.

“If it looks like the animals are working for the place, don't honor them with your visit,” he said. “Find a place that looks like it works for the animals.”