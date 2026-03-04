KLCC Celebrates Rural Voices Day 2026
KLCC amplifies the sounds, stories, and conversations that make western and central Oregon unique. And today, we are celebrating the first-ever Rural Voices Day, a nationwide event recognizing the important connection between public media and rural communities.
Public radio in rural America is built on trust, service, and dedication. KLCC is committed to providing western and central Oregon fact-based news and reliable reporting, brought to you by people who live, work and recreate in the same areas you do.
KLCC serves our region across a network of 10 broadcast signals that span western and central Oregon, ensuring that Oregonians in rural areas can access KLCC’s news and programming.
#RuralVoicesDay is all about celebrating this partnership. We’ve compiled a few recent news reports and KLCC podcast episodes that examine some of the recent healthcare, business, environmental, and governmental issues in rural Oregon.
Weyerhauser has begun using 10 trucks that run on compressed natural gas and plans to grow that number, phasing out most of the diesel fleet running out of its Goshen facility, just south of Eugene. The company is also buying natural gas from a producer that collects it from manure in an attempt to be more green while also controlling fuel costs.
Former Republican Rep. Charlie Conrad is seeking the eastern Lane County state House seat he once held, but this time, as a member of the Independent Party of Oregon. He announced a bid Friday to unseat Darin Harbick, the Republican who beat him in a primary two years ago.
For more than 15 years, a unique program at the University of Oregon has given cities around the state a valuable resource: hundreds of students and faculty members focused on solving real-world problems. For a second year running, the Sustainable City Year Program is working in Oakridge.
Yachats will officially be deemed a Bird City on Sunday. The town hopes the designation will sharpen the community’s environmental focus.
Commissioners adopted an administrative law judge’s order requiring updates to Winchester Dam.
Dr. William Everts practices rural medicine. He speaks with Oregon Grapevine host, Barbara Dellenback, about emergency medicine, the difficulties of distance for patients needing aid, and the charm of small towns.
Some Oregon communities are creating places where residents of all ages can thrive and get around easily. Chris Laing speaks with Oregon Grapevine host, Barbara Dellenback, about how Sisters, Oregon is modeling livability for all. They talk about Age Friendly Sisters Country, the ombudsmen program, and ideas for the future.
On this edition we talk with Dale Borland, fire chief of Lane Fire Authority about the need for a new voter-approved levy to fund vital services. And we also talk with KLCC's Julia Boboc about protests against the administration at Lane Community College.
Oregon Rainmakers' conversation with Orchid Health Founder and CEO Orion Falvey, about his company’s efforts to bring healthcare clinics to rural parts of Oregon, and the industry’s current challenges.
About Rural Voices Day
On March 4, 2026, the Alliance of Rural Public Media will host the first-ever Rural Voices Day. In the wake of massive funding cuts to public media, we hope to make this an annual event that rallies stations, audiences, and lawmakers around celebrating and supporting the services our stations provide to rural America.
About Rural Public Media
Broadcast radio has connected rural Americans since the 19th century – delivering daily news, emergency alerts, arts and culture, and music and bridging communities across the country. Today, the rural radio network serves all 50 states, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as Native American and Island communities. In line with public broadcasting’s universal access mission, public radio stations broadcast to 98.5 percent of the U.S. population, providing local news and information to remote, rural and underserved areas of the country, often where other broadcasters do not reach or are reluctant to invest in.