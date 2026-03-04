KLCC Celebrates Rural Voices Day 2026

KLCC amplifies the sounds, stories, and conversations that make western and central Oregon unique. And today, we are celebrating the first-ever Rural Voices Day, a nationwide event recognizing the important connection between public media and rural communities.

Public radio in rural America is built on trust, service, and dedication. KLCC is committed to providing western and central Oregon fact-based news and reliable reporting, brought to you by people who live, work and recreate in the same areas you do.

KLCC serves our region across a network of 10 broadcast signals that span western and central Oregon, ensuring that Oregonians in rural areas can access KLCC’s news and programming.

#RuralVoicesDay is all about celebrating this partnership. We’ve compiled a few recent news reports and KLCC podcast episodes that examine some of the recent healthcare, business, environmental, and governmental issues in rural Oregon.

About Rural Voices Day

On March 4, 2026, the Alliance of Rural Public Media will host the first-ever Rural Voices Day. In the wake of massive funding cuts to public media, we hope to make this an annual event that rallies stations, audiences, and lawmakers around celebrating and supporting the services our stations provide to rural America.

About Rural Public Media

Broadcast radio has connected rural Americans since the 19th century – delivering daily news, emergency alerts, arts and culture, and music and bridging communities across the country. Today, the rural radio network serves all 50 states, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as Native American and Island communities. In line with public broadcasting’s universal access mission, public radio stations broadcast to 98.5 percent of the U.S. population, providing local news and information to remote, rural and underserved areas of the country, often where other broadcasters do not reach or are reluctant to invest in.