Ousted former Republican to seek East Lane House District as Independent

Former Republican Rep. Charlie Conrad is seeking the eastern Lane County state House seat he once held, but this time, as a member of the Independent Party of Oregon. He announced a bid Friday to unseat Darin Harbick, the Republican who beat him in a primary two years ago.

Conrad, who is from Dexter, represented House District 12 for one term. In a press release, he said was nominated by the Independent Party and was running to fight partisan dysfunction.

“Oregon is not working for the people who call this state home,” Conrad said. “Unaffordable housing has pushed us to the fourth-highest homelessness rate in the nation. Our schools rank near the bottom for literacy. Wildfires continue to destroy homes and livelihoods.”

Harbick, whose family owns several businesses on the McKenzie River corridor, handily won the Republican primary in 2024 and easily beat Democrat Michelle Emmons in the general election. Harbick was endorsed by Oregon Right to Life and criticized Conrad’s support for abortion rights and his vote to protect access to gender-affirming care.

Nathan Wilk / KLCC Darin Harbick addressed supporters at a Lane County Republican Party election night event in Eugene on Nov. 5, 2024.

In his reelection campaign announcement earlier this month, Harbick said he planned to advocate for public safety, pro-small business policies and access to physical and behavioral healthcare.

“One of my key focuses is making life more affordable for all Oregonians,” Harbick said. “I care about protecting our rural way of life across the entire district, and I’m determined to keep listening, showing up, and speaking up for our communities in Salem.”

House District 12 includes East Lane County, Coburg, Cottage Grove, Junction City, and a sliver of southeast Eugene.

No Democrats have filed for the seat so far, according to the Secretary of State’s website. Harbick is the only Republican to file so far.

Third parties go through a different nominating process than the two major parties. They hold their own nominating conventions, according to the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office.

The Independent Party of Oregon held its first of its two planned nominating conventions on Jan. 11.

