Darin Harbick wins Eastern Lane County's seat in the Oregon House

Republican Darin Harbick has won the Oregon House Seat for eastern Lane County. He's currently received 58% of the vote, outpacing Democrat Michelle Emmons, who garnered 44%.

Harbick is a business owner from McKenzie Bridge. This May, he successfully primaried Republican incumbent Charlie Conrad, a moderate from Dexter. Conrad has since left the Republican Party and is a member of the Independent Party of Oregon.

This challenge came after Conrad voted in favor of Oregon House Bill 2002, which protected access to gender affirming care. It also created safeguards for abortion access, including for minors.

Harbick's campaign was endorsed by Oregon Right to Life. Speaking at a Lane County Republican Party event Tuesday, he said it was an easy decision to run for this seat.

“I believe the most important thing right now that needs to be addressed is our children," said Harbick. "They don't need the government or doctors telling them what they need or who they are. They need parents, all the way up to the age of 18, being able to parent without government interference.”

In Salem, Harbick said he will not prioritize "DEI," or Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. Instead, he said he will prioritize "G-O-D," as in God.

Meanwhile, Emmons conceded the election in a Facebook post Wednesday morning, writing that she was disappointed in the low turnout of registered Democrats in the district.

"I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again, no matter what the platform, complacency kills," Emmons wrote. "Stop complaining and SHOW UP."

House District 12 covers a wide swath of rural Eastern Lane County, including the McKenzie River Corridor. It also includes a small slice of Eugene, Cottage Grove and Coburg.

KLCC's Rebecca Hansen-White contributed to this story.