Officials Confirm Fourth COVID-19 Death At Lebanon Veterans’ Home
The Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs says the coronavirus has claimed a fourth person at the Oregon Veterans’ Home in Lebanon.
The agency did not reveal the age or gender of the victim, but said the deceased resident had an underlying terminal medical condition and had previously tested positive for the virus. Medical staff at the facility had originally determined that the resident had recovered from COVID-19, but the agency now says the death is now classified as being related to coronavirus.