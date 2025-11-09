© 2025 KLCC

Former golf course turned park in north Eugene nears opening

KLCC | By Zac Ziegler
Published November 9, 2025 at 4:00 AM PST
An aerial view of the soon-to-open Willow Bend Park off Delta Road in Eugene.
Eugene Parks and Open Spaces
An aerial view of the soon-to-open Willow Bend Park off Delta Road in Eugene.

A 25 - acre park that was once River Ridge Golf Course will soon open to the public.

A news release from the City of Eugene said Willow Bend Park will open to the public later this month.

Some redevelopment of the park has been completed, including the addition of paved parking, a half-basketball court, walking paths and pedestrian access to the Willamette River.

The release said that any future development on the land west of Delta Road will include an opportunity for community input and ideas.

River Ridge Golf Course closed in late 2021. The city bought the land in April 2022 for redevelopment.

A map showing the location of Willow Bend Park
Eugene Parks and Open Spaces
Zac Ziegler
Zac Ziegler joined KLCC in May 2025. He began his career in sports radio and television before moving to public media in 2011. He worked as a reporter, show producer and host at stations across Arizona before moving to Oregon. He received both his bachelors and masters degrees from Northern Arizona University.
See stories by Zac Ziegler
