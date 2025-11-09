Former golf course turned park in north Eugene nears opening

A 25 - acre park that was once River Ridge Golf Course will soon open to the public.

A news release from the City of Eugene said Willow Bend Park will open to the public later this month.

Some redevelopment of the park has been completed, including the addition of paved parking, a half-basketball court, walking paths and pedestrian access to the Willamette River.

The release said that any future development on the land west of Delta Road will include an opportunity for community input and ideas.

River Ridge Golf Course closed in late 2021. The city bought the land in April 2022 for redevelopment.