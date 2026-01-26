Egan Warming Center stands down and goes into clean-up mode

The Egan Warming Center will not activate Monday. That’s after eleven consecutive nights of providing overnight shelter in Eugene and Springfield.

Egan activates when it gets below freezing and finally, overnight lows are in the 30s.

Now, the non-profit is asking for volunteers to help with cleanup.

They’re asking people to help out at the Lane Events Center and the Zone on Highway 99 in Springfield.

The cleanups are Tuesday and Wednesday from 4-6:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Lane Events Center (Auditorium) 796 W 13th Ave Eugene Click Here To Sign Up!

Wednesday: The Zone 530 Hwy 99 Eugene Click Here To Sign Up!]