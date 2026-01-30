Oregon Zoo celebrates baby elephant's first birthday

The baby elephant at the Oregon Zoo turns 1 this weekend. The Zoo is marking Tula-Tu's birthday with a daylong celebration Sunday, Feb. 1.

In a press release, the zoo says Tula has delighted fans around the world "sparking hope for her endangered species."

Tula isn't so little anymore. She now weighs almost a thousand pounds, nearly five times her birth weight.

Tula-Tu is a popular pachyderm. She's been on the Today Show and in June served as honorary grand marshal of the Rose Festival’s Grand Floral Parade.

