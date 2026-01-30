© 2026 KLCC

Oregon Zoo celebrates baby elephant's first birthday

KLCC
Published January 30, 2026 at 6:00 AM PST
Asian elephant Tula-Tu plays with her mom, Rose-Tu, at the Oregon Zoo. Tula will be 1 year old on Feb. 1.
Michael Durham
/
courtesy of the Oregon Zoo.
Asian elephant Tula-Tu plays with her mom, Rose-Tu, at the Oregon Zoo. Tula will be 1 year old on Feb. 1.

The baby elephant at the Oregon Zoo turns 1 this weekend. The Zoo is marking Tula-Tu's birthday with a daylong celebration Sunday, Feb. 1.

In a press release, the zoo says Tula has delighted fans around the world "sparking hope for her endangered species."

Tula isn't so little anymore. She now weighs almost a thousand pounds, nearly five times her birth weight.

Tula-Tu is a popular pachyderm. She's been on the Today Show and in June served as honorary grand marshal of the Rose Festival’s Grand Floral Parade.
