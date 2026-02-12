Willamalane levy heads to May ballot

A levy to preserve Springfield’s park system is now officially headed toward the ballot. On Wednesday, Feb. 11, the Willamalane Park Board unanimously voted to send a five-year levy to the May 19 ballot.

Willamalane’s tax rate has been largely the same for nearly 90 years, with only temporary increases to fund specific projects.

If voters approve the levy, their tax rate would increase to 25 cents per $1,000 dollars of assessed value, or about $49 dollars a year.

In the meantime, the parks district is looking for community volunteers to join their budget committee. Members will help plan next year’s budget, and if the levy passes, review how the funds would be spent.

