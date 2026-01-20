Willamalane leaders to consider May levy

Willamalane Parks and Recreation District in Springfield may ask voters for a tax rate increase for the first time since it was founded in the 1940s.

Willamalane Executive Director Michael Wargo said the district has approached voters very few times since it was founded, most recently in 2012 when it asked for a bond to overhaul some facilities.

He said next month the board of directors will consider placing a rate increase on the May ballot.

"Through the years, as you can imagine, as Willamalane has grown and expanded and increased our programs and offerings,” Wargo said. “We're just not able to keep up and sustain that level of programs, services and staffing at our current pace."

Wargo said the district has spent the last year trimming expenses by about $1 million through a reorganization and other efficiencies. He said there’s no risk of big staffing reductions or cuts right now, but the district does run several high cost facilities, and has faced high inflation and staffing costs which could put them in a tough spot in a few years if they don’t find new revenue.

He said next month, the board will consider asking voters for an additional 25 cents per $1,000 of assessed value for five years. That would increase the average homeowner’s property taxes by about $49 a year. The board discussed both the May and November ballots this month. Wargo said staff will likely recommend a May election.

"We understand it's a hardworking community and we're really hoping that this increase is modest enough to get support,” Wargo said, “but also will really ensure we're going to be around for a long time and offering everything that we do today."

He said the district is also looking for other opportunities to recover revenue, such as annexing homes in and around Springfield that are technically outside the district's tax boundaries, but those residents are using Willamalane parks and facilities.

He said the Willamalane Park Foundation is also seeking grants and other support to ensure the long-term stability of the district.

