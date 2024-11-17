Fight the blight: Dorris Ranch begins final phase of filbert tree removal, replacement

The final phase of filbert tree removal and replacement begins at the historic Dorris Ranch in Springfield. It’s part of the ongoing effort to protect the orchards from a deadly fungus.

Established in the mid-1800’s, Dorris Ranch is widely considered to be the birthplace of the U.S. commercial filbert industry. It’s listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Filberts are also known as hazelnuts.

In 2014, Eastern Filbert Blight struck the orchards. The only remedy? All the trees must be taken down, mulched under and replaced with blight-resistant varieties.

Willamalane Parks and Facilities Director Eric Adams said so far, 35 acres have been replanted. Now, replacement of the final 40 acres is underway.

“It’s very much been a legacy and we certainly want to make sure that we’re honoring that as we move forward with caring for the new trees and being able to tell that story of their history over time," said Adams.

The orchards will be closed to visitors during tree removal and replanting, but other areas of the park will remain open.

For up-to-date closure information and project progress, visit willamalane.org/orchards .

Willamalane Parks and Recreation District



The following information is from a Willamalane press release:

Project Timeline

Nov. 12 – Equipment staging on-site.

Nov. 18 – Tree removal begins and will continue for approximately two weeks.

Orchard Closure – The orchards will be closed to visitors, for safety, though Middle Fork Path.

Tree Removal and Environmental Restoration

Approximately 40 acres of diseased trees in the Briggs, Clump, Cherry, Back Walnut, Goat, and Walnut South orchards will be carefully removed. The removed trees will be mulched back into the soil, enriching the land’s nutrients and improving water retention. This project is supported by a grant from the Department of Housing and Urban Development, and it will reduce the need for future chemical treatments to prevent Eastern Filbert Blight.

Replanting and Historical Preservation

In January and February, 2025, Willamalane will replant blight-resistant trees throughout the orchards. The historic Road Orchard will remain, preserving a record of early agricultural practices and maintaining Dorris Ranch’s listing on the National Register of Historic Places as the oldest commercial filbert orchard in the U.S.

