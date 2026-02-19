Springfield School Board to potentially name Acting Superintendent on Friday

The Springfield School Board is scheduled to interview and appoint an acting superintendent Friday to replace outgoing superintendent Todd Hamilton.

The candidates include the retired superintendent of Mapleton School District, Jodi O'Mara, the Principal of the Academy of Arts and Academics, Ame [Amy] Beard, and the District’s Director of Special Programs, Brian Megert.

Hamilton formally announced his decision to resign last week, and his last day will be Feb. 28.

The school board will interview and choose an acting superintendent during a 5 p.m. meeting Friday at the district’s headquarters in downtown Springfield.