Springfield School District Superintendent to resign

Springfield School District’s top administrator is negotiating his departure from the job after months of turmoil with board members, and criticism from the community.

Superintendent Todd Hamilton’s resignation decision comes less than a week after school board chair Heather Quaas-Annsa resigned from her seat. Quaas-Annsa said she stepped down because of dysfunction on the board and concern for her family's safety.

Very little information is public about Hamilton’s decision to resign. It was announced after the school board met in executive session on Monday. District spokesperson Brian Richardson said the district does not have a resignation letter to share and Hamilton is still serving as superintendent while he and the board’s new chair, Jonathan Light, negotiate the terms of his resignation.

Richardson shared a statement from the district, saying during Hamilton’s term Springfield had increased access to student programs, improved student achievement and recently shown record graduation rates.

“From a district standpoint, we’re grateful for Superintendent Hamilton’s leadership over the past seven years,” Richardson said.

Light was chosen as board chair during Monday’s meeting, replacing Quaas-Annsa. He was previously chair last year, but was removed and censured by the rest of the board after he and another board member were accused of violating policy.

Hamilton, as well as assistant superintendent David Collins named Light and two other board members, Ken Kohl and Amber Langworthy, in a December tort claim notice against the district accusing them of retaliation and defamation.

Hamilton’s attorney singled out Light as a source of dysfunction since his return to the board in 2021.

Both the school board and school administration has faced intense criticism for laying off 27 workers in the middle of the school year. The district is also under state investigation for its elementary curriculum standards, with parents and teachers saying the district’s art and science instruction is inadequate.

In addition to negotiating Hamilton’s resignation, the school board will also need to replace Quaas-Annsa. Applications opened Tuesday and will close on Feb. 27. The board will choose a new member on March 9 and that person will serve until June 2027.

