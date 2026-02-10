© 2026 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Springfield School District Superintendent to resign

KLCC | By Rebecca Hansen-White
Published February 10, 2026 at 12:36 PM PST
Superintendent Todd Hamilton, center, speaks during a teacher of the year ceremony in October, 2025. Pictured right is Director of the Oregon Department of Education Charlene Williams. On Monday the Springfield School Board announced it that the board chair would negotiate Hamilton's resignation.
Rebecca Hansen-White
/
KLCC
Superintendent Todd Hamilton, center, speaks during a teacher of the year ceremony in October 2025. On Monday, the Springfield School Board announced that the board chair would negotiate Hamilton's resignation.

Springfield School District’s top administrator is negotiating his departure from the job after months of turmoil with board members, and criticism from the community.

Superintendent Todd Hamilton’s resignation decision comes less than a week after school board chair Heather Quaas-Annsa resigned from her seat. Quaas-Annsa said she stepped down because of dysfunction on the board and concern for her family's safety.

Very little information is public about Hamilton’s decision to resign. It was announced after the school board met in executive session on Monday. District spokesperson Brian Richardson said the district does not have a resignation letter to share and Hamilton is still serving as superintendent while he and the board’s new chair, Jonathan Light, negotiate the terms of his resignation.

Richardson shared a statement from the district, saying during Hamilton’s term Springfield had increased access to student programs, improved student achievement and recently shown record graduation rates.

“From a district standpoint, we’re grateful for Superintendent Hamilton’s leadership over the past seven years,” Richardson said.

Light was chosen as board chair during Monday’s meeting, replacing Quaas-Annsa. He was previously chair last year, but was removed and censured by the rest of the board after he and another board member were accused of violating policy.

Hamilton, as well as assistant superintendent David Collins named Light and two other board members, Ken Kohl and Amber Langworthy, in a December tort claim notice against the district accusing them of retaliation and defamation.

Hamilton’s attorney singled out Light as a source of dysfunction since his return to the board in 2021.

Both the school board and school administration has faced intense criticism for laying off 27 workers in the middle of the school year. The district is also under state investigation for its elementary curriculum standards, with parents and teachers saying the district’s art and science instruction is inadequate.

In addition to negotiating Hamilton’s resignation, the school board will also need to replace Quaas-Annsa. Applications opened Tuesday and will close on Feb. 27. The board will choose a new member on March 9 and that person will serve until June 2027.

Updated: February 10, 2026 at 1:40 PM PST
This article has been updated to clarify the current status of Hamilton's employment with the district.
Tags
Education SpringfieldSpringfield Public SchoolsSuperintendent Todd HamiltonK-12Public EducationJonathan Light
Rebecca Hansen-White
Rebecca Hansen-White joined the KLCC News Department in November, 2023. Her journalism career has included stops at Spokane Public Radio, The Spokesman-Review, and The Columbia Basin Herald.
See stories by Rebecca Hansen-White
Related Content