Springfield School Board Chair resigns, citing dysfunction, safety fears

Springfield School Board Chair Heather Quaas-Annsa has resigned, citing board dysfunction and concern for her family’s safety.

Quaas-Annsa has been on the school board for less than two years, becoming chair in the fall after two fellow board members were accused of violating policy. Tensions have escalated since then between the board, district administration and the community.

Quaas-Annsa is also one of three board members targeted with a recall effort for her vote last month to authorize Superintendent Todd Hamilton to layoff 27 teachers .

She told KLCC that over the last few weeks her children, all Springfield students, haven’t felt safe at school and she’s faced a barrage of harassment and threats.

"No public servant should have to deal with that, and it's just not worth it to potentially jeopardize my safety and my family's safety," Quaas-Annsa said.

Quaas-Annsa said she does not believe she can resolve the tension on the school board, or dysfunction between school board members and the district’s administration.

She said she also felt like she’d been targeted with misinformation and the harassment became worse after the recall effort was launched against her and two other board members.

“People need to be involved, it's very important, but you can do so in a way that’s collaborative and fosters honesty and integrity,” Quaas-Annsa said.

Courtesy of Springfield School District School Board Chair Heather Quaas-Annsa resigned Thursday, Feb. 5, 2025.

Ky Fireside, who along with Abraham Constantino and Devon Lawson, petitioned to recall Quaas-Annsa, Ken Kohl and Nicole De Graff, said they hoped the recall would be a chance for the community to weigh in and have more productive conversations.

“I definitely don’t support anyone being cruel, or threatening and it's just not the right way to go about this,” Fireside said. “It's morally abhorrent and it's just not effective.”

Fireside said the group is still gathering signatures for the two remaining school board members facing recall.

Kohl, as well as board members Jonathan Light and Amber Langworthy are also facing a lawsuit from the district’s top two administrators, Hamilton and Assistant Superintendent of Instruction David Collins. They alleged the board members defamed and retaliated against them.

The district is also facing criticism for its elementary curriculum and is currently under state investigation. Parents and teachers have argued students aren't receiving required art and science education.

The School Board was scheduled to meet in executive session to discuss legal matters Thursday, and meet for a potential vote afterwards, but the meeting was canceled at the last minute.

In a statement Thursday shared by District spokesperson Brian Richardson, district leadership thanked Quaas-Annsa for her service, saying she had shown care and commitment to her work on the board. It also said it was taking her safety concerns seriously.

“Threats, harassment, and intimidation directed at any member of our school community are unacceptable and have no place in the educational system or in civic discourse. We strongly encourage all community members to engage respectfully, lawfully, and constructively as we work together to support our students, staff, and families,” the statement said.

The Board will consider declaring the seat vacant at its Feb. 9 meeting.