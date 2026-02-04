Top Springfield School District administrators plan to sue district alleging retaliation, defamation

Two top Springfield school administrators intend to sue the district, alleging whistleblower retaliation, defamation and unlawful employment practices.

An attorney representing Springfield Superintendent Todd Hamilton and Assistant Superintendent of Instruction Dave Collins filed a tort claim against the Springfield School District in December. They alleged three board members, Ken Kohl, Amber Langworthy and Jonathan Light retaliated against them for protected activity, according to the tort claim.

The claim comes after months of discord between school board members and district administrators, as well as public outcry over a state investigation into science and art instruction and transparency concerns.

Collins plans to resign at the end of the school year, citing his retaliation concerns, according to Lookout Eugene Springfield which first reported his resignation letter and the lawsuit.

The School Board did publicly discipline two board members, Light and Kohl last year, saying they both violated board policy. That came after the complaints from Hamilton and Collins alleging misconduct from board members.

The tort claim was filed before the district laid off 27 workers last month, which sparked an effort to recall three board members. That signature-gathering effort is still underway. The layoffs have also sparked student protests, and many community members and teachers have said they don’t trust the district’s administration.

Those behind the recall said they believe the school board didn’t pursue any other options to teacher job cuts, and district administrators didn’t provide alternative options, even when school board members asked for more information.

Springfield Schools spokesperson Brian Richardson said the district does not comment on pending litigation.

KLCC reached out to Hamilton and Collins’ attorney and did not receive a response.

Springfield School District will hold a special meeting with a potential vote Thursday following an 11:30 executive session to discuss legal matters.

