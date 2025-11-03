Springfield School Board replaces two of its own leaders amidst allegations of abuse of authority, policy violations

The Springfield School Board removed two of its own from leadership positions during a tense Monday meeting amid accusations that both violated board policy, and one abused his authority.

Springfield School Board Members Jonathan Light, the current longest serving board member, and Ken Kohl, were replaced as chair, and vice chair. Light was the focus of three out of four complaints including allegations of abusing his authority, divulging confidential information and breaking board rules.

During the meeting, which came after a nearly three-hour executive session, board members were advised by their lawyer to limit their discussion on the specifics of the complaints.

But, a few details from those allegations have been public for months on social media , with some community members being urged to rally to Light’s defense.

According to a Lookout Eugene-Springfield report in August , several complaints against school board members are from school staff, including Superintendent Todd Hamilton. He alleged that Light attempted to interfere in an Oregon Department of Education investigation and withheld important information from the district. Light was also accused of sharing information from an executive session, a closed public meeting where elected officials receive legal advice.

Board member Heather Quaas-Annsa, who was elected as the new chair Monday, was one of two board members that formally called on Light to resign.

"To our staff, I'm sorry,” Quaas-Annsa said. “You should not have to worry about being undermined, disrespected, or pulled into the conflicts that we're having here. You show up for the students every single day even when our leadership has made you work harder."

The board voted to require both Light and Kohl do more training, but did not censure Kohl, and no one asked him to resign.

Quaas-Annsa said she believed Kohl unknowingly violated board policy.

Light said little in his own defense during the meeting, saying some of the conversations he had that allegedly broke the rules were him doing his homework to be a better board member.

“There’s been some very distinct accusations made,” Light said. “My goal for being on the board has always been, for the 20 years I’ve been on the board, is to provide Springfield students with outstanding education. That means that we need to have, as a board, timely information, adequate information.”

Board member Nicole De Graff also called on Light to resign, saying this was the second time as a board member she had formally asked him to follow policies and rules. She said that discussion had occurred in December, 2023.

“When one board member behaves this way, it affects our entire district,” De Graff said. “It damages the credibility of the board.”

Board member Amber Langworthy said the investigation into Light and fellow board member Ken Kohl felt biased. She said in her experience, Light was the most responsive to community concerns.

"In board meetings when I would come in here before I was elected, I saw you working hard and I've seen you working hard for the students, and that's all I'll say," Langworthy said.

Langworthy, as well as most other board members, did vote to censure Light, remove him as chair, and require him to take more training. She opposed calls for his resignation.

At the end of the meeting, Langworthy was elected as vice chair.

KLCC asked the district for a comment about the leadership change and investigation. District spokesperson Brian Richardson provided the following statement in response:

“We are very excited to focus our work back to students. District leadership is looking forward to working with the board and delivering high quality education that our students and community deserve and expect.”

