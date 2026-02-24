Longtime Eugene City Councilor Alan Zelenka won’t seek a sixth term

Long-time Eugene City Council member Alan Zelenka says he will not run for reelection.

City of Eugene Alan Zelenka

Zelenka is a five-term councilor with 20 years of service in office, and 10 volunteering on the budget committee.

In an announcement Monday, Zelenka said he was proud to work on climate issues, road bonds, increase funding for bicycle infrastructure, homeless shelters and advocate for privacy when the city was trying out automatic license plate cameras.

He said he’s now concerned about increasing divisiveness, reductions in funding from the federal government and political violence.

Zelenka is the only incumbent up for election this year who has not filed for another term. The deadline for incumbents to file is Wednesday. New candidates have until March 4 to file to run for city council.

John Barofsky, who is a current Eugene Water & Electric Board Commissioner, is the only candidate who has filed for Zelenka's Ward 3 seat so far. Mike Clark, who currently represents Ward 5, is facing two opponent: Athena Aguiar and Jasmine Hatmaker.

Greg Evans, who represents Ward 6, is facing Tai Pruce-Zimmerman, who chaired the city’s budget committee last year.

