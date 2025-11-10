Incumbent David Loveall, Springfield Mayor Sean VanGordon, both officially in race for county commission

The race to represent Springfield on the Lane County Board of Commissioners is officially contested. On Monday, Springfield Mayor Sean VanGordon declared his candidacy and incumbent David Loveall announced he was seeking a second term.

Last week, KLCC reported that both men had filed campaign finance paperwork. In a news release Monday, Loveall touted his work to oppose a food waste diversion facility and as an advocate for property rights.

Loveall, who has also faced controversy over alleged hostile interactions with county staff, said he planned to continue being “honest even when it’s unpopular.”

“My commitment has always been to stand up for Springfield residents, not bow to special interests or bureaucratic apathy to advance my political ambitions,” Loveall said. “We still have a long way to go, and together—with continued community support—we can secure meaningful change in Lane County.”

In his announcement, VanGordon touted his years of working across the community to spur housing, like the Alma affordable apartments , and other opportunities in Springfield. He said he hoped to bring his approach to collaboration to Lane County.

“In Springfield, we’ve proven that progress comes from working together, building good jobs, creating housing people can afford, and improving our streets and neighborhoods,” VanGordon said.

Loveall beat incumbent Joe Berney in 2022 to win the Lane County Board of Commissioner seat that represents Springfield. He’s now chair of the commission and is a developer who helped revitalize downtown Springfield.

VanGordon has been on Springfield City Council since 2011, was appointed mayor in 2021 and ran unopposed for the volunteer job in 2022. VanGordon works as a Director of Industrial Engineering for UnitedHealthcare.

Two other districts–East and West Lane–will also be on the May, 2026 primary ballot.

Jake Pelroy, an opponent of the county’s recycling diversion efforts whose company has also done work for conservative campaigns, has filed for the East Lane District.

He’s challenging incumbent Heather Buch, who ran a real estate business and previously worked for nonprofit St. Vincent de Paul. Buch, one of two more progressive-leaning commissioners, was first elected in 2018.

Bob Zybach, a forest researcher and author from Creswell, is also running for the East Lane seat.

In West Lane County, Commissioner Ryan Ceniga is running for reelection. One candidate, Angela Pomerleau, a florist from Eugene, has filed fundraising paperwork indicating plans to run against him.