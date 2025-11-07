Springfield mayor among new candidates potentially seeking Lane County Commission seats

Springfield Mayor Sean Van Gordon may be running for a Lane County Commissioner seat next year.

Sean Van Gordon has been a fixture of Springfield politics for almost fifteen years, first as a city councilor and as mayor since 2021. This summer he oversaw tough budget conversations as the city made cuts to help close a shortfall and pursued plans for longer-term revenue stability.

Van Gordon could face Springfield seat incumbent David Loveall, an outspoken conservative business owner who helped revitalize downtown Springfield. Loveall is the current chair of the county commission and has faced controversy lately for allegedly hostile and sexist interactions with county employees.

Neither has filed formal candidacy with the county elections office, but both have filed fundraising paperwork for the 2026 primary election with the Oregon Secretary of State's Office.

Van Gordon did not immediately respond to KLCC’s request for comment.

Several other candidates have filed for county commission two other seats up for election, including Jake Pelroy, an opponent of the county’s recycling diversion efforts whose company has also done work for conservative campaigns.

He’s challenging East Lane incumbent Heather Buch, who ran a real estate business and previously worked for non-profit St. Vincent de Paul. Buch, one of the more progressive leaning commissioners, was elected in 2018.

Bob Zybach, an author from Creswell is also running for the East Lane seat.

In West Lane County, Commissioner Ryan Ceniga is running for reelection. One candidate, Angela Pomerleau, a florist from Eugene, has filed fundraising paperwork indicating plans to run against him.

