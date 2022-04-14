Candidates for District 2 on Lane County Board of Commissioners face off in forum

Candidates for the seat representing Springfield on the Lane County Board of Commissioners got prickly with each other during an online forum Thursday.

Incumbent Joe Berney, a retired business owner, faces challenger David Loveall. Loveall, a businessman and pastor, said his three priorities are public safety, increased timber production, and mental health.

“And the reason mental health is important to me—street level help for wellness first and housing earned,” Loveall said. “That’s the three priorities for me that I would like to institute as the county commissioner for Springfield.”

Berney also prioritized Public Safety, touting his support for the hiring of additional Sheriff’s detectives. He said his other priorities include

“Continued development under our community benefits agreement, hiring local, investing locally and mental health,” he said.

On homelessness, Loveall called the housing first approach a flawed model, while Berney said the county can do more to provide housing subsidies. They also disagreed on issues around climate change and timber revenue. The primary election is on May 17th.

The candidate forum was presented by the Springfield City Club and Lane County League of Women Voters .

