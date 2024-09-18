New affordable housing project coming to Springfield

Local officials and community organizations broke ground Wednesday on a new affordable housing project in Springfield.

The Alma project, a 39 unit apartment complex, will provide affordable housing for seniors, people with disabilities and survivors of domestic violence.

To be eligible to live there, families must earn less than 60% of the area median income.

The project was developed through a partnership between Cornerstone Community Housing, development consultant Home First Development and domestic violence service provider Hope & Safety Alliance. It was funded with federal, state and local dollars.

Cornerstone Community Housing Executive Director Darcy Phillips says residents will also receive support, including food, youth programs and wellness clinics.

"This development is really a place to call home, to provide safety, and hope for a new future, and a better future for folks," Phillips said.

She said the project was designed with accessibility, and community in mind. The two floor complex will have an elevator, shared public space and a courtyard.

1 of 3 — Alma_West entrance-sm.jpg.jpg Architectural renderings of the Alma Apartments. Courtesy of Rowell Brokaw Architects 2 of 3 — Alma_South looking north.jpg.jpg Architectural renderings of the Alma Apartments. Courtesy of Rowell Brokaw Architects 3 of 3 — Alma_Courtyard.jpg.jpg Architectural renderings of the Alma Apartments. Courtesy of Rowell Brokaw Architects

Julie Weismann, executive director of the Hope & Safety Alliance, said affordable housing is an essential piece of the network of resources needed to help survivors get on their feet.

“The Alma project is not just a development,” Weismann said. “It’s a beacon of hope for for survivors of domestic violence and other vulnerable populations who are seeking a fresh start and a pathway to safety,”

Ten of the units at the new complex will be set aside specifically for domestic violence survivors.

Many local officials strongly support the project as well, including Springfield Mayor Sean Van Gordan. The city contributed nearly $600,000 to the project.

“Housing has been such an important part of what we need in Springfield and in Lane County,” he said. It’s been an interest of this council and I’m so grateful the council stuck with us. We put a significant amount of effort, political will and money into this to make sure that it happens.”

The Alma is slated to be completed next year.

