© 2023 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Housing & Homelessness

Fischer Village to offer tandem homes to low-income families and individuals

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published June 20, 2023 at 4:09 PM PDT
Workers dig and drill at a construction site.
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
At 1163 R St. in Springfield, construction workers develop the Fischer Village affordable housing site.
Woman wearing hard hat inside newly-built house.
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
Annie Leadingham of Habitat for Humanity of Central Lane shows off the living room of one of the new tandem houses. There will be six altogether that comprise Fischer Village.

The largest affordable housing project carried out by Habitat for Humanity of Central Lane is underway in Springfield.

At a construction site off of R Street, work crews dig, hammer, and drill away on what’s called Fischer Village. It’ll eventually consist of six tandem houses, which will provide twelve homes.

Annie Leadingham is the development and marketing manager for Habitat for Humanity of Central Lane. She told KLCC that these homes are for people that meet their income requirements of being between 40% to 80% of the area median income.

She also explained that the difference between a tandem house and a duplex is that the latter is an investment property, “whereas someone can own a tandem home with a mortgage.”

Man on roof, assembling house.
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
A worker builds the roof atop a developing tandem house.

“We hold the mortgage, so it’s a very, very low, low, low, low, low interest rate for the homeowner,” said Leadingham. “When the homeowner gets into their mortgage, based on no more than 30% of their gross income from the time that they start in the program.”

Habitat for Humanity had hoped to finish Fischer Village several years ago, but the pandemic and internal changes with the organization’s leadership caused delays.

Leadingham said that this will be the largest such project since the Meyer Estates that was completed about a decade ago. She added that there is another project underway in Cottage Grove that will also have six homes. Habitat for Humanity and the University of Oregon’s School of Architecture are collaborating on that venture.

As for Fischer Village, applications will open on July 17, with pre-planning packets made available starting June 19.

Tags
Housing & Homelessness Habitat For HumanityAffordable housingSpringfield
Brian Bull
Brian Bull joined the KLCC News Team in June 2016. In his 25+ years as a public media journalist, he's worked at NPR, Twin Cities Public Television, South Dakota Public Broadcasting, Wisconsin Public Radio, and ideastream in Cleveland. His reporting has netted dozens of accolades, including four national Edward R. Murrow Awards (22 regional), the Ohio Associated Press' Best Reporter Award, Best Radio Reporter from the Native American Journalists Association, and the PRNDI/NEFE Award for Excellence in Consumer Finance Reporting.
See stories by Brian Bull
Related Content