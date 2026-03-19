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Vegan chef challenge wraps up with winners announced

KLCC
Published March 19, 2026 at 6:29 AM PDT

In February, about 20 Eugene eateries participated in the Vegan Chef Challenge. The contest winners, chosen by community members, were announced this week.

First place went to B-Heavenly for its fried tofu sandwich. Tacovore took home the 2nd place prize for a vegan dessert, and Willamette Artisan Pizza earned third prize.

This was the first year Eugene participated in the Vegan Chef Challenge. Other cities in the U.S., Canada, and Singapore have taken part over the last 15 years.
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