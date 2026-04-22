Run/walk Thursday in Eugene to observe the one-year anniversary of Sharon Schuman’s death

Thursday is the one year anniversary of the tragic death of a well-loved Eugene community member.

Sharon Schuman was hit and killed when she was running on the Amazon path in south Eugene on April 23, 2025. The driver who hit her was convicted of manslaughter and driving under the influence of intoxicants earlier this month. He was sentenced to 6 years in prison.

Schuman’s family has organized a gathering at the site of the crash on Amazon path Thursday at 9 a.m. After remarks by family and friends, there’s a gentle run/walk at 9:30.

Participants can donate to charitable causes Schuman cared about– Including Chamber Music Amici, SquareOne Community Villages and the Fanconi Cancer Foundation.

