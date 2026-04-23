Linn-Benton Community College receives approval to add bachelor’s degree in education

Linn-Benton Community College is among five colleges to receive approval from the Higher Education Coordinating Commission to offer a Bachelor of Applied Science in Education degree.

Commissioners approved the new degree at a recent meeting , and the schools will be able to offer it in the fall of 2027 and after receiving accreditation.

The programs will be capped for their first three years, and are intended to expand access for bilingual, first‑generation, and rural students who want to become teachers.

The other community colleges that will be allowed to introduce the degree are Chemeketa, Columbia Gorge, Rogue and Treasure Valley.