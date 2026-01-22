Third phase of proposed Eugene 4J cuts would eliminate dozens of classroom teachers, support staff

Eugene 4J School District leaders released the last phase of budget reductions this week. The new round of proposed cuts could eliminate up to 110 classroom teachers and support staff, impact middle school schedules and two elementary schools.

The Eugene 4J School Board has authorized budget cuts in three stages to help close an anticipated $30 million dollar gap.

All told, Superintendent Miriam Mickelson could be authorized to eliminate up to 269 jobs. During Wednesday’s meeting she said the staffing cuts are needed in the face of declining enrollment. The district expects about 380 fewer students next year.

She said the cuts should not cause unreasonable class sizes, but will likely be a rough adjustment for workers and students.

“These reductions are not a reflection of staff performance, dedication, value or impact,” she said. “They are a result of fewer students, and fewer dollars supporting our system.”

Mickelson said if the district doesn’t reduce its footprint now, it will need to make even larger reductions in fewer years.

The Board will also decide whether to reduce middle school from seven to six periods and co-locate an alternative elementary with another school and consider moving alternative elementary Family School to Camas Ridge Community School.

1 of 3 — total_Page_2_Image_0001.jpg The cuts over the three phases will give Superintendent Miriam Mickelson the authority to lay off up to 269 positions. The district says its COVID relief funds that allowed them to hire more people have expired at the same time enrollment is declining. Lower enrollment means less funds from the state. Courtesy of Eugene 4J 2 of 3 — total_Page_4_Image_0001.jpg The cuts over the three phases will give Superintendent Miriam Mickelson the authority to lay off up to 269 positions. The district says its COVID relief funds that allowed them to hire more people have expired at the same time enrollment is declining. Lower enrollment means less funds from the state. Courtesy of Eugene 4J 3 of 3 — total_Page_3_Image_0001.jpg The cuts over the three phases will give Superintendent Miriam Mickelson the authority to lay off up to 269 positions. The district says its COVID relief funds that allowed them to hire more people have expired at the same time enrollment is declining. Lower enrollment means less funds from the state. Courtesy of Eugene 4J

Patrick Tierney says he’s one of several parents who support co-locating the two schools. He said Family School made a huge difference for his children and wants to make sure other families have the same opportunity.

"This program has been such a sanctuary for our kids,” Tierney said. “Especially neurodivergent kids, or kids that have had behavioral issues, or were bullied. To see them have an alternative approach that feels more centered around them and allows them to be who they need to be to be successful, that's important as a whole."

Camas Ridge, the proposed co-location site, is one of 4J’s newest school buildings, opening in 2024.

Some Camas Ridge parents and staff expressed discomfort with co-locating with another school, saying they were concerned about impacts to the school’s current staff and leadership. They also said they had very little time to weigh in on a decision.

Mickelson said Camas Ridge’s building should have the capacity. Camas Ridge was built for 450 students and currently has 263. Family School currently has around 110 students.

Mickelson said there should be enough classroom space, but the district and both schools will still need to work on how to allocate playground time and other shared spaces, as well as how many staff would be needed to operate two schools in the same building.

Moving middle schools from seven to six periods also raised objections from several teachers, including middle school band and choir director MJ Faris. They said going from seven to six periods may mean students lose out on opportunities to take electives, especially low-income students and students with disabilities.

“For many students, public school is their only access point to arts education and that’s being threatened to be cut in half, or worse,” Faris said.

Others said they feared fewer periods would lead to larger class sizes. District leaders said they surveyed teachers about moving to a six period day and about two-thirds said they preferred it.

In total, the phase 3 reduction would reduce the district’s budget by close to $10 million dollars.

A vote is scheduled Feb. 4 and no changes would go into effect until July.

Eugene 4J is one of several schools across the region facing declining enrollment and budget challenges. Bethel and Corvallis School Districts are both closing schools. Springfield recently approved the layoff of 27 workers mid-school year.

