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Incumbents hold leads in Eugene City Council races

KLCC | By Zac Ziegler
Published May 20, 2026 at 11:12 AM PDT
The Eugene City Council on September 26, 2022
City of Eugene / YouTube
The Eugene City Council on September 26, 2022

Voters are favoring incumbents in Tuesday’s Eugene City Council election.

In the Ward 4 race, incumbent Jennifer Yeh leads challenger Tom Stedman by about 46 percentage points, and Ward 6 incumbent Greg Evans leads challenger Tai Pruce-Zimmerman by about 40 percentage points.

The third incumbent, Ward 5 councilor Mike Clark, appears destined for a run-off with one of his challengers. Clark has received 42% of votes so far, followed by challengers Athena Aguiar with 37% and Jasmine Hatmaker with 21%.

If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, the top two candidates advance to a runoff in November

In the race for Ward 3’s open seat, Jennifer Smith has received 54% of votes, while John Barofsky has received 46%.
Tags
News Briefs May 2026 PrimaryEugene City CouncilGreg EvansJennifer YehMike ClarkJennifer SmithAthena AguiarJohn BarofskyTai Pruce-ZimmermanJasmine HatmakerTom Stedman
Zac Ziegler
Zac Ziegler joined KLCC in May 2025. He began his career in sports radio and television before moving to public media in 2011. He worked as a reporter, show producer and host at stations across Arizona before moving to Oregon. He received both his bachelors and masters degrees from Northern Arizona University.
See stories by Zac Ziegler
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