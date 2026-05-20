Incumbents hold leads in Eugene City Council races

Voters are favoring incumbents in Tuesday’s Eugene City Council election.

In the Ward 4 race, incumbent Jennifer Yeh leads challenger Tom Stedman by about 46 percentage points, and Ward 6 incumbent Greg Evans leads challenger Tai Pruce-Zimmerman by about 40 percentage points.

The third incumbent, Ward 5 councilor Mike Clark, appears destined for a run-off with one of his challengers. Clark has received 42% of votes so far, followed by challengers Athena Aguiar with 37% and Jasmine Hatmaker with 21%.

If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, the top two candidates advance to a runoff in November

In the race for Ward 3’s open seat, Jennifer Smith has received 54% of votes, while John Barofsky has received 46%.