4th Congressional incumbent Val Hoyle declares victory in Democratic primary

On election night, 4th Congressional District incumbent Val Hoyle was far ahead in the Democratic Primary against Corvallis challenger Melissa Bird, according to preliminary results.

Hoyle , who previously served as the state’s labor commissioner and a state representative, is seeking her 3rd term in Congress. She faced Melissa Bird, a social worker and former reproductive rights lobbyist.

Hoyle was in the lead with almost 78% percent of votes.

In a statement, Hoyle thanked her supporters and volunteers and declared victory. She said she was now turning her focus to winning in November.

Nathan Wilk / KLCC Democratic candidates Dan Bahlen (left) and Melissa Bird (right) at City Club of Eugene, April 17, 2026.

“The real fight starts now,” Hoyle said. “We have to hold this seat and take back the majority to put a check on this Administration and the damage it’s doing to working families. This election will decide whether we are able to defend and protect free and fair elections, access to reproductive health care, including safe and legal abortion, workers’ protections, humane treatment of our immigrant neighbors, and an economy that is built from the middle out instead of the top down.”

During the campaign, Bird pledged to fight more aggressively against federal overreach and said she was focused on long-term solutions to reduce poverty. Hoyle has said she was still focused on protecting workers and touted the progress she’s already made over two terms to bring back resources to the district, despite being in the minority party.

Dan Bahlen, who previously ran for the seat as a Libertarian and switched to the Democratic party for this election, received about 3% percent of votes in the initial results.

Rebecca Hansen-White / KLCC Monique DeSpain, who is currently running for the Republican nomination for the 4th Congressional District, holds a press conference criticizing incumbent Val Hoyle. Hoyle is seeking the Democratic nomination.

In the Republican primary, Air Force Veteran and military lawyer Monique DeSpain easily won the nomination for the 4th Congressional District primary against Eugene resident Stefan Strek, who has previously unsuccessfully run for mayor and governor.

According to preliminary results, DeSpain took nearly 87% of Republican votes.

In a statement, she said she was turning her attention to the general election, and Hoyle's record as BOLI commissioner and in Congress.

"The people of Oregon are ready for change, they are ready for leadership, and they are tired of career politicians gaslighting and ignoring them," DeSpain said. "Tonight, our district sent a clear message: it is time to deploy someone with a heart for service and integrity. I am honored by their trust, and I will not let them down."

If results hold, it will set up a rematch between Hoyle and DeSpain in the general election. In 2024 , Hoyle defeated DeSpain by close to eight percentage points.

The 4th Congressional District stretches from the Lincoln City area on the coast to the California border. It also includes Corvallis, Roseburg, and the Eugene-Springfield metro area, and stretches east to the Cascades

