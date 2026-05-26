Eugene 4J School Board to consider final budget Wednesday

The Eugene 4J School District Board could approve next year’s budget as soon as May 27.

The district is poised to make tens of millions in budget cuts due to declining enrollment, high inflation and pension costs. If the school board approves the budget, the district will eliminate as many as 269 jobs, and reduce technology, nutrition and third-party contract spending.

The full draft budget is available now on the Eugene 4J School District’s website. The School Board will consider the budget during their 6 p.m. meeting at the district’s headquarters on 200 North Monroe Street

