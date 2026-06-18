UO President Scholz issues an apology after keeping commencement activities outdoors during heatwave

University of Oregon President Karl Scholz issued an apology after UO was criticized for holding its commencement ceremony outdoors at Autzen Stadium on a day with record-setting heat.

The message, which was part of a congratulatory message the the university community, acknowledged the challenges posed by high temperatures and said he recognized, “some graduates may not have had the experience they expected and that we would have wanted for them.”

Eugene reached a record-high 98 degrees on Monday, more than 20 degrees above the normal high .

A spokesperson told the Daily Emerald that temperatures reached 155 degrees on the field that day.

The Daily Emerald also reported that College of Design Dean Adrian Parr Zaretsky passed out during that college's 4:00 pm ceremony at Hayward Field.

Two college-specific ceremonies scheduled for the afternoon were moved indoors.