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UO President Scholz issues an apology after keeping commencement activities outdoors during heatwave

KLCC | By Zac Ziegler
Published June 18, 2026 at 1:40 PM PDT
The commencement ceremony at the University of Oregon's Autzen Stadium, June 15, 2026.
Nathan Wilk
/
KLCC
The commencement ceremony at the University of Oregon's Autzen Stadium, June 15, 2026.

University of Oregon President Karl Scholz issued an apology after UO was criticized for holding its commencement ceremony outdoors at Autzen Stadium on a day with record-setting heat.

The message, which was part of a congratulatory message the the university community, acknowledged the challenges posed by high temperatures and said he recognized, “some graduates may not have had the experience they expected and that we would have wanted for them.”

Eugene reached a record-high 98 degrees on Monday, more than 20 degrees above the normal high.

A spokesperson told the Daily Emerald that temperatures reached 155 degrees on the field that day.

The Daily Emerald also reported that College of Design Dean Adrian Parr Zaretsky passed out during that college's 4:00 pm ceremony at Hayward Field.

Two college-specific ceremonies scheduled for the afternoon were moved indoors.

Read the entire message from Scholz here.
Tags
News Briefs university presidentUniversity of OregonCommencementHeatHeat Wave
Zac Ziegler
Zac Ziegler joined KLCC in May 2025. He began his career in sports radio and television before moving to public media in 2011. He worked as a reporter, show producer and host at stations across Arizona before moving to Oregon. He received both his bachelors and masters degrees from Northern Arizona University.
See stories by Zac Ziegler
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