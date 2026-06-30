Bat in Benton County tests positive for rabies

Benton County health officials say a bat has tested positive for rabies.

The bat was brought into the Oregon State Veterinary lab for testing in mid-June after a property owner found it and became concerned it may have had contact with their domestic animals, according to a Benton County news release Tuesday.

Rabies symptoms include aggression, disorientation, excessive drooling and loss of muscle coordination.

It can be passed to humans or animals from a scratch or bite, or if bat saliva comes into contact with eyes, nose or mouth. Benton County public health officials ask the public to make sure their pets are vaccinated against rabies. Rabies can be prevented, but is deadly if not treated before symptoms start.

The bat was the first to test positive for rabies in Benton County this year.

Bats are normally helpful to humans because they eat insect pests. The public however should avoid contact with them, and if you have to touch a bat, make sure you wear sturdy gloves or use a shovel.

If a person or a pet has had contact with a bat, or there’s an animal you’re concerned might have rabies, contact Benton County Environmental Health at 541-766-6835.