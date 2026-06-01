Oregon Coast Humane Society urges dog owners to getting vaccinated, after identifying parvo cases in Florence

The Oregon Coast Humane Society said it confirmed two separate incidents of parvo in the Florence area and is urging local and visiting dog owners to take precautions.

OCHS Executive Director Elizabeth Thompson said parvo is highly contagious, and can stay in the soil in an area frequented by an infected dog for up to a year. The disease can be spread through feces, vomit, shared waterbowls and bedding.

She said one of the dogs, a pregnant pitbull who was brought to the shelter by their unhoused owner, was treated successfully. The other known case, a dog with puppies, died.

She said the parvo vaccine is safe and effective, and often available over the counter at feed and pet stores.

"If you want to be a responsible pet guardian, get your animal vaccinated,” Thompson said. “Just know that once they've had that vaccine, and one that's never had it has had at least one other booster, that you're going to be a lot safer being out in the community."

Thompson said her team has distributed vaccines to unhoused dog owners and is still trying to contact-trace the known infections. She said dog owners, especially those with puppies or elderly animals, should be especially cautious when taking their dogs to popular places in the Florence area.

"If they're older, they're vulnerable. If they're really young, they're vulnerable, or if they have some kind of immune issue already,” Thompson said. “Just like people, the ones of us that are struggling already are more likely to get sick from something else."

Thompson said in the meantime, pet owners should be cautious about visiting high pet traffic areas. She said a place one of the dogs known to be infected frequented was the sand dunes area behind Fred Meyer in Florence.