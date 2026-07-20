Another Asian family’s home was burglarized in Eugene, the latest potentially tied to crime ring

Eugene Police said burglars hit another Asian family’s home last Friday.

Police said the incident could be tied to a burglary ring that has already targeted dozens of Asian business owners and families.

The burglaries follow a pattern of victim demographic and method – with cash and valuables taken while the homeowners were away.

Last month, the Eugene Police Department notified the public that a hidden camera was found monitoring an Asian family.

The department is urging residents to keep watch for their neighbors, check shrubbery for hidden cameras and call the police about suspicious activity.