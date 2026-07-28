Creswell Splash Pad closes due to vandalism

Kids seeking relief from the summer heat in Creswell will be out of luck for a while.

The splash pad at Robinett-Hughes Park has been closed for repairs due to vandalism.

Creswell’s Public Works Department said the actuator switch that controls the water was broken, and the water can’t be turned on until it’s fixed.

Officials said repairs could take a couple of weeks because a new part has to be ordered.

For updates on the repairs, check the City of Creswell website or social media.

Robinett-Hughes Park is located at 590 South 2nd Street, Creswell, Ore.