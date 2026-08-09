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Lebanon wind-driven brushfire extinguished

KLCC
Published August 9, 2026 at 8:32 AM PDT
A fire that began on Aug. 8 in a mobile home at the end of Hilltop Drive in Lebanon, Ore. was extinguished.
Corbin Henderson
/
Lebanon Fire District
A fire that began on Aug. 8 in a mobile home at the end of Hilltop Drive in Lebanon, Ore. was extinguished.

On Saturday afternoon, Lebanon Fire District responded to a mobile home fire on Hilltop Drive.

Due to the dry, windy conditions and lack of fire hydrants on the rural road, two additional water tenders assisted with water supply.

Evacuations took place for 18 residents from homes at the end of Hilltop Drive.

A second and third alarm was requested to bring additional personnel and resources as the fire continued to spread in the dry conditions.

Firefighters were eventually able to stop the forward progression of the fire, saving several structures, and at about 5:30 p.m. evacuations were lifted for the area.

The only structure lost was the original mobile home where the fire originated.
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