Man indicted for alleged assault of federal officer and damage to Eugene Federal Building

A Creswell man has been indicted in federal court on allegations he assaulted and injured a federal officer and damaged the Eugene Federal Building in January.

Trenton Alexander Van Zoeren, 19 is charged with assault and aggravated assault of a federal officer, and depredation of federal property.

The U.S. Attorney’s office claims Van Zoeren damaged the federal building’s window on two separate occasions in January and attacked a Federal Protective Service officer on Jan. 28.

That date was the day after a large protest at the Federal Building which saw multiple people detained and pepper sprayed.

Van Zoeren is pleading not guilty. He’s been released ahead of a trial scheduled for December.

KLCC previously reported in May that at least two other people were facing federal charges resulting from January protests at the Eugene Federal Building.