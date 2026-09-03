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Man indicted for alleged assault of federal officer and damage to Eugene Federal Building

KLCC
Published September 3, 2026 at 5:16 PM PDT

A Creswell man has been indicted in federal court on allegations he assaulted and injured a federal officer and damaged the Eugene Federal Building in January.

Trenton Alexander Van Zoeren, 19 is charged with assault and aggravated assault of a federal officer, and depredation of federal property.

The U.S. Attorney’s office claims Van Zoeren damaged the federal building’s window on two separate occasions in January and attacked a Federal Protective Service officer on Jan. 28.

That date was the day after a large protest at the Federal Building which saw multiple people detained and pepper sprayed.

Van Zoeren is pleading not guilty. He’s been released ahead of a trial scheduled for December.

KLCC previously reported in May that at least two other people were facing federal charges resulting from January protests at the Eugene Federal Building.
Tags
News Briefs Eugene Federal BuildingEugeneDepartment of Homeland Security
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