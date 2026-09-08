Eugene Emeralds to play in Northwest League Championship Series

The Eugene Emeralds will try to defeat their northern neighbors this week to become Northwest League Champions.

Beginning Tuesday, the Ems will face the Vancouver Canadians in a best-of-five game series.

The first two games will be played in Vancouver.

Game three and, if necessary, four and five, will take place at PK Park in Eugene on Friday through Sunday.

The Ems are looking to win their fifth title in the last decade and their ninth since the team was founded in 1955.