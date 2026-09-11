Riddle Elementary remains closed for bat removal

Riddle Elementary in rural Douglas County remains closed as work continues to remove bats from the building.

According to the Riddle School District’s Facebook page, students were sent home early last Friday. The school was also closed three days this week.

In a statement to families on Tuesday, the district said the closure would allow for building cleaning and inspection.

The district is consulting with the Douglas Public Health Network, Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife to secure the school.

The district said it’s hopeful students will be able to return to class on Monday and are developing plans in case the closure is extended.

