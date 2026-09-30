Oregon Department of Human Services says some college and university students are eligible for SNAP

With school back in session at colleges and universities, the Oregon Department of Human Services is reminding students that they might qualify for SNAP benefits.

Jessica Amaya Hoffman is the Oregon Eligibility Partnership Interim Director at ODHS. She said changes in SNAP rules may affect student eligibility.

“Any time a program has a shift in their rules, and SNAP has had many over this last year, we worry about people not understanding when they need to recertify or respond to notices,” she said during an online press conference Wednesday. “We are regularly getting the word out that we want to hear from people to keep letting us know about your situation so that we can keep you qualified if you still qualify.”

As classes begin, Amaya Hoffman said ODHS has “a reminder for students.”

“If you have a food need and you think you might qualify for SNAP, our doors are open for you to apply,” she said.

Students enrolled in a university or college for at least half time who meet at least one exemption are eligible. Amaya Hoffman added that benefits navigators are available at institutions of higher education to support students seeking SNAP benefits.