Food for Lane County asks for donations ahead of potential SNAP delays

Food pantries in Lane County are asking for more donations as they prepare for a potential lapse of SNAP benefits next month.

Around 75,000 people in Lane County use the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to help pay for groceries. Those benefits are supposed to be distributed between the first and ninth day of each month.

However, people may not receive their allotments in November as long as the U.S. government remains shut down. As of Friday morning, NPR reported that congressional Democrats and Republicans appeared no closer to reaching a deal.

Rebecca Sprinson, the Director of Development with Food for Lane County, said the lapse could force more people to seek out other food assistance programs.

“We are in communication with our pantry partners, helping them to anticipate what this increased need could look like,” she said, “as well as helping them problem-solve through what is a very stressful and upsetting situation."

Food for Lane County works with more than 150 local partners to distribute food, including at pantries, schools, social service offices, and pediatrician’s offices.

Sprinson said they’re already facing supply challenges, as demand for their services has doubled since 2022, and they’ve seen a reduction in food from federal programs this year.

"We are asking everyone in our community to be as generous as possible," said Sprinson. "Whatever someone is able to give as a donation, whether it's a financial donation or a food donation, is so important.”

Sprinson said they particularly need shelf-stable, non-perishable goods–including canned meats, cereal, soups, pasta, and cooking oil.

“If you have a dietary restriction or there's something in the holidays you really enjoy, think about donating that as well,” said Sprinson. “If there's a special food that you love, I can guarantee someone else would love to have it too.“

Non-perishable donations to Food for Lane County can be taken to its location on Bailey Hill Road in Eugene. There are also drop-off sites across the county, including at all Market of Choice stores.

