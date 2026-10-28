Eugene Police warn that Eugene-area Asian American business owners may again be targets of burglaries

Local police and community leaders are warning Eugene residents that a burglary ring may again be targeting Asian American business owners.

In a news release, Eugene Police said the home of an Asian business owner in West Eugene was broken into on Tuesday in a manner similar to the previous burglaries.

In a statement, the Asian American Council of Oregon said it believes this is the fifth wave of burglaries targeting the AAPI community in the Eugene area.

Police say the family’s security cameras were removed and their valuables were stolen. Eugene Police said they believe Asian American community members may still be being targeted because of racial stereotypes about keeping valuables in their homes.

Police are urging the public to use hardwired instead of wireless security systems, avoid keeping cash and valuables in their home, and practice mutual aid with their neighbors.

Police said the public can also schedule a Home Safety Assessment and schedule an inspection with the EPD's Community Engagement Team to help find ways to make their home safer.

Those that believe they may be targeted or have other concerns can also reach out to the Asian American Association of Oregon for assistance by emailing info@asiancouncil.org.