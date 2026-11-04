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Transportation officials will close McKenzie Pass for winter Thursday

KLCC
Published November 4, 2026 at 2:16 PM PST
McKenzie Pass closes seasonally since 1962.
Provided by ODOT
McKenzie Pass has closed seasonally since 1962.

McKenzie Pass, also known as Oregon Highway 242, will close for the winter season on Thursday, Nov. 5.

The scenic road is not maintained during winter months and generally closes each November and reopens in June.

The road became a seasonal highway in 1962 after Oregon Highway 126 was completed through the Cascades. Previously, it was the main route between the Willamette Valley and Central Oregon. It’s narrow and windy and climbs to 5,325 feet.

While McKenzie Pass is closed, public lands are still open in the area to skiers, snow-shoers and other non-vehicle recreation.
Tags
News Briefs Oregon Department of TransportationMcKenzie HighwayHighway 242
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