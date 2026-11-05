Measure to increase regulations on short-term rentals at coastal Oregon town fails

A measure to further regulate short-term rentals in the Lane County coastal community of Dunes City failed to garner enough support in Tuesday’s election.

According to initial results released Tuesday evening, 55% of Dunes City voters rejected Measure 20-386.

Linda John co-authored the measure. In an email to KLCC, she said she started this effort because “residential neighborhoods shouldn't have to bear the impacts of someone else's commercial business. Our goal was to protect Dunes City's quiet, rural character and the rights of residents, especially when property owners and managers fail to address the problems their STRs create.”

Measure 20-386 would have banned any new short-term rental properties and required existing ones to comply with new regulations once their annual permit was renewed. It also would have required hosts to be on-site, and for complaints to be addressed within an hour’s time, and would have required rentals to comply with homeowners association rules.

An opponent of Measure 20-386, Mike Worsham of the Dunes City Property Rights Coalition PAC, did not return a request for comment Wednesday. Worsham previously told KLCC that existing rules for short-term rentals just needed enforcement, and the measure was restrictive and could limit the industry.

John told KLCC that she’s disappointed in the results, but the voters have spoken.

“I love Dunes City, and I don't want to see it become the next Heceta Beach or Yachats,” she wrote. “What makes a neighborhood special isn't vacation rentals or visitors passing through. It's the people who live here and who look out for one another, and the quiet, peaceful nature of our neighborhoods.”

Copyright 2026, KLCC News.

