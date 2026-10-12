Dunes City voters to decide whether to increase regulation of short-term rentals

Short-term rentals in the coastal vacation town of Dunes City, south of Florence, would be more regulated and held accountable under a proposed ordinance going before voters in November.

Linda John is one of the co-authors of Measure 20-386 , and has discussed tighter regulations before city officials in the past. In her testimony she’s mentioned rowdy, late night parties, littering, strained septic systems, and vacation rental tenants who’ve been difficult, even confrontational, with neighbors.

“We just don't feel like the neighbors should have to be the police for these properties,” John told KLCC. “It should be the owners that are responsible for policing their own property.”

If approved, Measure 20-386 would ban any new short-term rentals and require existing ones to comply with new regulations once their annual permit is renewed. Among the new regulations: Hosts must be on-site, complaints must be addressed within an hour’s time, and properties must abide by homeowners association rules.

The ordinance would apply to all units rented out by an owner for less than 30 days, including those rented through Airbnb or Vrbo.

If a short-term rental fails to follow the new rules, a complainant can officially file against it with Dunes City, which could lead to fines and revocation of a permit.

The proposal has generated some opposition.

“These are not just small adjustments to the existing program,” said Mike Worsham of the Dunes City Property Rights Coalition PAC . “They fundamentally change how vacation rentals can even operate within Dunes City and include owners who are already following and have complied with the existing rules.”

Worsham said existing rules just need to be enforced. He added that having a permanent, resident on-site host would create a situation where someone has to physically live and reside inside the home, utilizing many of the same areas as paying guests.

John, however, said past attempts to get officials to act on the issue weren’t fruitful, and one Dunes City resident chose to move rather than contend with rowdy and belligerent guests at a nearby vacation rental.

“We just want our residential neighborhoods to be for neighbors,” said John. “We're tired of the parties, we're tired of the traffic, we're tired of the disrespect. We just want a nice, quiet, peaceful neighborhood.”

Measure 20-386 is on the Nov. 3 ballot. If passed, it would take effect 30 days later, with no changes, repeals or amendments allowed unless approved by voters in a later election.

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