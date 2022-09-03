Lincoln County extends moratorium on short-term rentals

Lincoln County Commissioners have voted to extend the county’s moratorium on issuing new licenses for short-term vacation rentals.

The decision comes amid an ongoing legal battle between the county and the vacation rental industry. Supporters of the moratorium say short-term rentals harm the quality of life for other neighborhood residents.

Commissioner Claire Hall said before the vote that she thinks the six-month extension isn’t long enough.

“There’s a lot of work to be done, and I think a longer moratorium would give us time to really address the complexity of some of these issues,” she said.

The action only affects unincorporated areas of the county. With the vote, the moratorium is now in place through next February.

YachatsNews.com reports that the moratorium has now been extended four times over the past two years.

