© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Economy & Business

Lincoln County extends moratorium on short-term rentals

KLCC | By Chris M Lehman
Published September 3, 2022 at 7:25 AM PDT
Beach in Lincoln County
Chris Lehman
/
KLCC
Horses on the beach, just south of Newport. Lincoln County leaders are grappling with how to regulate short-term vacation rentals.

Lincoln County Commissioners have voted to extend the county’s moratorium on issuing new licenses for short-term vacation rentals.

The decision comes amid an ongoing legal battle between the county and the vacation rental industry. Supporters of the moratorium say short-term rentals harm the quality of life for other neighborhood residents.

Commissioner Claire Hall said before the vote that she thinks the six-month extension isn’t long enough.

“There’s a lot of work to be done, and I think a longer moratorium would give us time to really address the complexity of some of these issues,” she said.

The action only affects unincorporated areas of the county. With the vote, the moratorium is now in place through next February.

YachatsNews.com reports that the moratorium has now been extended four times over the past two years.

Tags

Economy & Business Lincoln County Board of CommissionersClaire Hallshort-term rentalsLincoln County
Chris M Lehman
Chris Lehman has been reporting on Oregon issues since 2006. He joined the KLCC news department in December, 2018. Chris was born and raised in Pennsylvania, and graduated from Temple University with a degree in journalism. His public broadcasting career includes stops in Louisiana and Illinois. Chris has filed for national programs including “Morning Edition” and “All Things Considered.”
See stories by Chris M Lehman
Related Content