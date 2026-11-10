Incumbent Heather Buch maintains slim edge in race to represent East Lane County

Incumbent Heather Buch has maintained her lead over challenger Jake Pelroy in the race to represent the East Lane District on the Board of County Commissioners.

The race has remained close. The initial gap was about 700 votes, but that shrank to about 170. In new preliminary results released Tuesday , Buch was 213 votes, or a little more than half a percent, ahead.

In total, more than 37,000 votes have been cast in that race.

Turnout county-wide is about 67% with about 84% of voters using a ballot box, according to preliminary results.