Crews with the Linn County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a 77-year-old man who witnesses said drove into the Santiam River Sunday in Stayton.

Earl Griffith of Mehama was seen on the Stayton Boat Ramp around noon. He appeared distraught and got into his truck and drove into the river. Bystanders yelled for him to get out but he did not at first. Later the truck was seen floating downstream and the man was in the water.

The Sheriff’s Office Dive team, other rescue boats and drones have been searching the river and surrounding areas. The truck has been recovered from the water. Griffith is considered a missing person until he can be recovered.