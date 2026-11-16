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Greenhill Humane Society still has 50 pet rats up for adoption after fall rescue

KLCC
Published November 16, 2026 at 7:20 AM PST

The Greenhill Humane Society says it still has about 50 pet rats awaiting adoption following a rescue mission this fall.

Eugene Police discovered more than 100 of the animals in two vehicles in late September.

The animal shelter says some of them quickly gave birth, so they at one point were up above two hundred rats. The shelter says the remaining animals up for adoption include 10 babies who just finished foster care.

The shelter can be reached at (541) 689-1503.
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