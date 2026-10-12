Rats! More rodents arriving at Eugene animal shelter, as staff urge adoption

2026 isn’t technically the Year of the Rat . But for Sasha Elliott and her staff at Greenhill Humane Society, it certainly feels like it.

“Oh man, it is for us,” laughed Elliott, in a large room lined with cages. “It is for us right now, yes.”

In late September, Greenhill began taking in more than 100 rats found inside two vehicles in Eugene.

But since then, that number has readily doubled.

This is the largest intake of rats in Greenhill's history. As director of operations, Elliott’s been busy working to secure cages, feeder bottles, and other supplies at the shelter for the rats’ daily care.

Greenhill takes in influx of rats

She said Greenhill began by taking 58 of the squeaking rodents seized from a car and an SUV being towed from Cheshire Avenue and Washington Street.

Eugene Police said the car had a tarp draped over the top. When an EPD officer pulled on the tarp, several rats could be seen inside the vehicle, which was covered in feces, trash, and no food. Very little water was available and the car’s interior was chewed up. The EPD says several rats were suffering from acute and chronic medical conditions.

EPD's animal welfare unit began providing the rats with food and water until Greenhill was able to take them in, an arrangement that’s still ongoing.

Elliott told KLCC that since then, they’re up to about 200 rats, with more arriving that same day. Much of that is because many rats were pregnant and have had litters since being discovered. Three rats gave birth to 18 newborn rats shortly after the first intake.

Brian Bull / KLCC A pet rat at the Greenhill Humane Society takes a drink in its cage on Oct. 12, 2026.

Elliott said upon arrival, the females and males were separated to control the population. As with many of these cases, it all started with a well-meaning pet owner who kept girls and boys in the same space, leading them to do what rats in love do.

“We’ve been able to transfer about 40 ‘pinkies,’ or babies, out of the shelter,” said Elliott. She said so far, they’ve been able to adopt out 30 rats, and stresses that these are not the kind found in alleys or sewers. At the same time, they aren’t all fully socialized and may nibble on people.

“Not aggressive, just a curious nibble. They’re trying to figure out who these people are,” she explained. Greenhill staff are handling the rats with gloves to protect against bites, as they continue working to make the animals comfortable around people.

“They’re really intelligent and really like activity, being able to climb up on bars and everything is important for their enrichment,” said Elliott. The staff have been making sure the spaces are clean, safe and not too crowded.

Greenhill encourages prospective owners to adopt the rats in pairs, as they are social and may have a buddy or two that would like to come along to their new home. Staff are happy to advise people on rat ownership to ensure a comfortable and successful transition.

“We acknowledge that adopting a rat isn’t for everyone,” said Elliott. “But people can help through volunteering, fostering, and monetary support.”

Eugene Police said the owner of the rats claimed to have rescued the rats, and is being investigated for neglect.

Copyright 2026, KLCC News.

